KeyCorp Boosts Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Price Target to $36.00

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ELY. Cowen downgraded Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.64. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $32.59.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,619,000 after acquiring an additional 18,481 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.6% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 187,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 89,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 48,185 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the first quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

