Kevin T. Carter Sells 1,550 Shares of Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) Stock

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) Director Kevin T. Carter sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $49,941.00.
OTCMKTS VABK opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. Virginia National Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.12.
About Virginia National Bankshares
