Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 12,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 132,951 shares.The stock last traded at $49.52 and had previously closed at $53.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.83.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.10). Analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $59,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 44,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total value of $2,576,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,653 shares of company stock worth $9,008,663.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 886.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.