Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

KMPR stock opened at $78.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.83. Kemper has a 12-month low of $54.41 and a 12-month high of $85.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.32.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. Research analysts predict that Kemper will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Kemper’s payout ratio is 19.78%.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,236. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,613,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 117,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after purchasing an additional 23,725 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

