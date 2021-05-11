Kava (KAVA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $24.61 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. During the last week, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava coin can now be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00060961 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.65 or 0.00310577 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00008635 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00029056 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00010237 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.