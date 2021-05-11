KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.870-0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KAR shares. Truist cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim cut KAR Auction Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

NYSE:KAR opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.60, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.97.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. KAR Auction Services’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.