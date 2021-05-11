K21 (K21) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.04 Million

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One K21 coin can now be bought for approximately $4.59 or 0.00008082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, K21 has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. K21 has a market cap of $20.32 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00085432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00019081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00060114 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00063973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00107562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.80 or 0.00788638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,232.27 or 0.09214814 BTC.

About K21

K21 (CRYPTO:K21) is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,430,714 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

K21 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade K21 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy K21 using one of the exchanges listed above.

