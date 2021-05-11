JustInvest LLC Takes Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 458.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $357.48 per share, with a total value of $1,072,440.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,392,988.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $361.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,615,400.00. Insiders purchased 13,261 shares of company stock worth $4,793,563 in the last 90 days. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $431.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.19 and a 52-week high of $457.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $424.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.90.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $418.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

