JustInvest LLC Takes Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,575 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DVN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.12.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DVN opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $27.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

