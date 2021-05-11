JustInvest LLC Makes New Investment in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in EPR Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 97,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 15,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 4.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

In other EPR Properties news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $134,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPR stock opened at $48.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.20. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $51.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -35.86 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.