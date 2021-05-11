JustInvest LLC Invests $221,000 in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in TELUS by 15.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 4.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the first quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in TELUS by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 242,677 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 185,202 shares in the last quarter. 49.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TELUS alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TELUS in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

NYSE:TU opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average is $20.14. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Equities analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2594 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 87.27%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.