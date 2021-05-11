JustInvest LLC Invests $204,000 in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 156,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,583,000 after buying an additional 17,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 50,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $100.27 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $105.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.08.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

