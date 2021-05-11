JustInvest LLC Buys 61 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

JustInvest LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST opened at $333.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.22 and a 12 month high of $336.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $305.41 and its 200-day moving average is $288.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 88.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. Equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.