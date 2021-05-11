Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Gap Down to $23.45

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.45, but opened at $21.24. Jumia Technologies shares last traded at $20.90, with a volume of 77,191 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.09.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. Jumia Technologies had a negative return on equity of 135.39% and a negative net margin of 120.62%. The firm had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Jumia Technologies AG will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $761,000. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in Jumia Technologies by 19.4% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,328,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 37.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.