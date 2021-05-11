JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 859 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,071,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,389,000 after buying an additional 640,263 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IOO opened at $69.62 on Tuesday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.60 and a 52 week high of $70.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.97.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

