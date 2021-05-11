JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cue Biopharma were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after buying an additional 302,995 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new position in Cue Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,751,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in Cue Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in Cue Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 193,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 51,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

In other news, insider Kenneth Pienta sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $196,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cue Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

CUE stock opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $438.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.95. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $31.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.02.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,142.70% and a negative return on equity of 63.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cue Biopharma Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.