JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 120,602 Shares of Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) by 220.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,602 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.10% of Marrone Bio Innovations worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,071,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 203,181 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 97,283 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 71,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MBII shares. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from $1.65 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (up from $2.50) on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of MBII opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $269.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.22.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 69.75% and a negative return on equity of 91.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Marrone Bio Innovations Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Pacesetter, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

