JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

RXRX has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

RXRX stock opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $35.78.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

