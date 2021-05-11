JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) by 377.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,105 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Tyme Technologies were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Tyme Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tyme Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 250,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

TYME stock opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.94. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59.

In other Tyme Technologies news, major shareholder Steve Hoffman sold 83,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $131,095.00. Also, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,858,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,858,172.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 408,750 shares of company stock worth $730,430 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

