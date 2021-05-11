JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $212,000 Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 12,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DVAX. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $198,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 137,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,998.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Justin Burgess sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $26,267.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,842.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $905.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $7.19.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 193.85% and a negative net margin of 256.92%. Analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

