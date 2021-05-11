JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $190,000 Stock Holdings in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) by 433.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,737 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Weyco Group were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after buying an additional 32,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Weyco Group in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Weyco Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of Weyco Group stock opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.48 million, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.71. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.97 million during the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 3.75%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

