JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,508 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $492,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000.

Shares of SIVR stock opened at $26.39 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $29.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.67.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

