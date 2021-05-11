JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 7,131 Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.17% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 270.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 807,951 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 898,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 74,580 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 808,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 150,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,909,000. Institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADMS. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

ADMS stock opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average is $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.96.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $21.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, Director Spyridon Papapetropoulos purchased 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,233.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,833.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

