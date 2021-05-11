JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.73.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.17. The company had a trading volume of 393,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,895,176. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $194.03 and a 52 week high of $319.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

