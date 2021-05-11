Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 896 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 23.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,526.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.19.

Shares of TFC opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $62.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.75 and its 200-day moving average is $52.52.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

