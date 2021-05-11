Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 625 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock opened at $68.21 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

K has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,314.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 583,334 shares of company stock worth $35,939,207 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

