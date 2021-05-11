Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 32.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,495 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,620,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,287,000 after purchasing an additional 861,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Capital One Financial by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,667,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,249,000 after purchasing an additional 263,936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $467,729,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 48.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,029,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,498,000 after purchasing an additional 990,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,249 shares of company stock worth $21,048,631. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

NYSE COF opened at $157.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a PE ratio of 78.69, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $51.91 and a 1 year high of $160.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.79 and its 200 day moving average is $111.08.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

