Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 514 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Reston Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $177.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.99 and its 200-day moving average is $169.24. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $97.32 and a one year high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

