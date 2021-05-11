Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 155 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,685 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Norges Bank bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $523,326,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,702,442,000 after buying an additional 1,570,609 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in FedEx by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after buying an additional 435,381 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,421,090,000 after buying an additional 303,415 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 14,783.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 255,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $66,421,000 after buying an additional 254,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp raised FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.56.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $5,153,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 162,648 shares of company stock valued at $47,657,847 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $309.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $103.40 and a 1-year high of $317.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

