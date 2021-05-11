Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $846,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,479,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452,785 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,980,000 after acquiring an additional 29,812,530 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301,054 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,609,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,620,000 after acquiring an additional 36,566,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seaport Global Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

Shares of WFC opened at $46.60 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $47.35. The company has a market cap of $192.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.66.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.