Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $340,000 Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMI opened at $270.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.32 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.01.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus raised their price target on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.45.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

