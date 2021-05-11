Jones Financial Companies Lllp Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,347,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,592,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 44,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $90,979,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $2,291.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,225.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,945.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,323.30 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,483.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

