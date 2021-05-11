Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Decreased by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 304,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,915,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $170.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.68 and a 200-day moving average of $157.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

