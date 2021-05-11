Joe Bob Perkins Sells 40,000 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stock

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 566,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,254,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joe Bob Perkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 29th, Joe Bob Perkins sold 6,796 shares of Targa Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $237,927.96.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $651,600.00.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $37.73 on Tuesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $38.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average of $28.56.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -49.38%.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Targa Resources by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 726,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,057,000 after acquiring an additional 246,014 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,284,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,780,000 after purchasing an additional 253,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

