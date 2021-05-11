JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 482 Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $240,000.

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,223. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.94 and a 12-month high of $52.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.65.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

