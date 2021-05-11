JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 37,677 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM)

JNBA Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) by 13.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 249,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,677 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.1% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 192,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after buying an additional 73,167 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,122,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 52,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $605,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of JHEM stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,878. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $20.43 and a one year high of $32.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.