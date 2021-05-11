JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 2,355 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in CF Industries by 1,230.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 29,927 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in CF Industries by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 66,659 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in CF Industries by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 144,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 19,128 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 7.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CF traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $55.14. The stock had a trading volume of 62,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,909. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $55.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.52 and a 200-day moving average of $41.75.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.17 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 14,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $809,997.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,803,478.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $309,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,614.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,525 shares of company stock worth $5,013,029 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

