JNBA Financial Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 862 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $14.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $843.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,041. The business’s fifty day moving average is $797.48 and its 200-day moving average is $726.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $128.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $451.35 and a 1-year high of $880.80.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

