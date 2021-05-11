JNBA Financial Advisors Has $62.54 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 902,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises about 9.1% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. JNBA Financial Advisors owned 1.15% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $62,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOAT traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.43. 17,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,824. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $73.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.81.

