Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) PT Set at €30.00 by Baader Bank

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) has been assigned a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.05% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Independent Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €28.29 ($33.28).

JEN stock opened at €24.58 ($28.92) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €25.73. Jenoptik has a one year low of €19.04 ($22.40) and a one year high of €30.22 ($35.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

