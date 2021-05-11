Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Demant A/S’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:WILYY)

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Demant A/S in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.05.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

OTCMKTS WILYY opened at $27.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.24 and a beta of 0.23. Demant A/S has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $27.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

