Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Bechtle (ETR:BC8) a €172.00 Price Target

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) has been assigned a €172.00 ($202.35) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.04% from the stock’s current price.

BC8 has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Independent Research set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Baader Bank set a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on Bechtle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €166.13 ($195.44).

Shares of BC8 stock opened at €159.20 ($187.29) on Tuesday. Bechtle has a 12 month low of €137.60 ($161.88) and a 12 month high of €190.70 ($224.35). The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €165.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of €168.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.04.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

