JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JCDecaux from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded JCDecaux from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded JCDecaux from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of JCDecaux from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. JCDecaux currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of JCDXF opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $27.76.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

