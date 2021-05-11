Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 1,067.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933,473 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $206,558,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Nutrien by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,383,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,124,000 after purchasing an additional 889,941 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $38,912,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Nutrien by 1,425.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 554,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,951,000 after purchasing an additional 518,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.89.

Shares of NTR opened at $61.75 on Tuesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $62.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.24, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.42.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

