Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.83 Million Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Boston Properties by 730.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.73.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $108.21 on Tuesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $110.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.19. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

