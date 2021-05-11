Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,586 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 434,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 219,768 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,659,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,229,000 after acquiring an additional 52,698 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 391,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 47,054 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,593,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,665,000 after acquiring an additional 309,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,502,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.13. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.27.

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $520,289.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,012 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.