Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,598 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $72,164,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $19,900,000. DeGreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 308.8% during the 1st quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 399,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,990,000 after acquiring an additional 301,642 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 325,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 207,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.74. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $37.19.

