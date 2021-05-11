Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,681 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,220,000. Northwood Investors LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $32,694,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 15,048.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 712,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,102,000 after purchasing an additional 707,300 shares during the period. B&I Capital AG bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth $12,487,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,154,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,726,000 after purchasing an additional 484,931 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.31.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $30.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 196.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

