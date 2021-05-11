Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 2,013 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Globant by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $916,096,000 after acquiring an additional 530,672 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Globant by 460.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,610,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,944 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Globant by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,589,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,963,000 after acquiring an additional 160,270 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $224,741,000 after buying an additional 75,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Globant by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 583,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,941,000 after buying an additional 65,583 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globant alerts:

GLOB stock opened at $213.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.15. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $102.05 and a 12-month high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $232.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.05 million. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GLOB shares. Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.89.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.