Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of TSE JAG traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.80. 42,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,240. Jaguar Mining has a twelve month low of C$2.90 and a twelve month high of C$11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$490.41 million and a P/E ratio of 5.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.63.

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$56.59 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Jaguar Mining will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex, and the PaciÃªncia Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

